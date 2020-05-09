Iraqi forces have suffered seven attacks by the Islamic State since Ramadan began on April 23

The attacks of the Islamic State (EI) have increased by Iraq in recent weeks coinciding with the start of the Ramadan and the use of the military in tasks to combat the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19, although the security forces attribute this increase to the very weakness of the terrorists.

The Iraqi forces They have suffered seven attacks since Ramadan began on April 23, according to the Security Information Cell. However, other unofficial sources point out that the number of shares could be above thirty.

The spokesman for the Joint Operations Command of the Iraqi Forces, Tahsin al Khafaji, confirmed to EFE IS attacks on security forces and infrastructure but stated that there is no “invasion“

It is more a “war on crime“Than a” Ramadan invasion “or an attempt to regroup, he said.

Increased activity in new circumstances

The attacks have been going on for weeks. The Iraqi Defense Minister Nayeh al ShamriHe said on April 13 that there had been an “increase in terrorist operations recently, as well as incursions by fighters” from IS.

The factor that was used at that time was the fights the coronavirus in Iraq, a task that occupies a large part of the Government’s concerns and in which the military.

It also coincides with a process of withdrawal and exit of international coalition troops who heads United States in the fight against the Islamic State in a context of increased tension with the pro-Iranian militias after the death on January 3 of the Iranian commander Qasem Soleimaní.

Al Khafali stresses that IS is “very weak and trying to take advantage of any situation to affect and create confusion in the security situation“

But he admits there is more, and that the activity of Abdullah Qardash, one of the names attributed to the new IS leader in Iraq, “has raised the morale of the terrorist organization“

“Qardash is trying to gain a presence by launching many operations, raising morale and proving its loyalty to the organization. terrorist“And this is another reason we have mentioned for the return of terrorist activity,” he said.

Also some of the extremists they have infiltrated the displaced and managed to get out of military control, although security troops have attacked IS shelters in the desert, in valleys, mountains and on islands in the Tigris.

A week ago the Pro-Iranian Shiite Militia Popular Mobilization launched an operation in which 11 jihadists died.

The international coalition also believes that the Islamic State is weakened and that the attacks are a direct response to that moment of weakness.

The IS has claimed a higher number of attacks in recent weeks, some of them due to the direct action of the Iraqi Security Forces against their shelters in mountainous regions and rural areas in the north central of Anbar province, he told EFE Coalition spokesman Colonel Myles B. Caggins III.

The spokesperson noted that a multitude of Security forces ranging from the Federal Police to the Counter-Terrorism Service, the Army and Kurdish troops (Peshmerga) are beating the IS wherever it appears.

With information from EFE