Islamic regime is the best solution in Afghanistan: Taliban

KABUL.

The taliban said this Sunday that they remain committed to conversations from peace, but they insisted that a “authentic Islamic regime” on Afghanistan is the only way to put end to war and guarantee the Rights, even for women.

One of those responsible talibanes in the talks interfganas of Doha, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, stated in a statement that “a authentic Islamic regime is the best solution and the demand of all the afghans“.

Our participation in the negotiations shows that we believe in solving problems through mutual understanding, “he insisted.

The Taliban representative asked “the international community to let the Afghans decide their fate and that of their country.”

Talks about a possible power-sharing agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government, which began in Doha in September, are currently stalled and violence has increased across the country since May, when the US military began its final withdrawal.

Deputy head of political affairs, the mullah assured that the Taliban “will preserve the rights of all citizens of that country, men and women, in light of the precepts of Islam and the traditions of Afghan society.”

He also called on young Afghans to stay in the country:

Stay and serve the country and the people: the Islamic Emirate will give you the opportunity. Stay … instead of going abroad with your families and children for a piece of bread. “

A series of targeted killings attributed to the Taliban killed dozens of educated youth (journalists, judges, academics, human rights activists) in the past year, prompting those who can to leave for safety.

Also, although the Hazara Shiite minority is targeted in the western districts of Kabul where he lives, he promised: “The rights of minorities and all citizens will be guaranteed by the future system: no need to worry about this point.

Mullah Baradar guaranteed “a safe environment” for “diplomats and employees of humanitarian associations” present in the country.

After twenty years of an American presence supported by NATO forces, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, set the symbolic date of September 11, for the total withdrawal.

The Taliban are now present in virtually every province in the country and surround some of the major cities.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Sunday that “the Taliban must choose: make peace or continue to treat the Afghan people as an enemy.”

The Taliban are responsible for the war. We have presented our peace plan to the world and Afghans, but where is yours? “Ghani asked in a statement.

The president accused the insurgents of “violating humanitarian laws and destroying Afghanistan.”

jrr