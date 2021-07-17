Islam Makhachev – Thiago Moisés: Know the odds for the match

07/16/2021 at 9:04 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Taking into consideration that, due to the injury of the former, the confrontation between Max holloway Y Yair Rodriguez it cannot be done, Islam Makhachev Y Thiago Moses They will be the new protagonists of the stellar combat of the weekend, offering us a dispute between two great lightweights who are summoned in the Octagons to meet glory.

Thus, the first mentioned, widely known as the favorite disciple of Khabib Nurmagomedov, is the main favorite to win the contest, being that bookmakers quote their win at 1.08 (5.5 in case of submission). Instead, una taxation by the Brazilian is valued at 6 euros, and a hypothetical technical KO by this is paid at 17 euros.

In the same way, it is imperative to emphasize that Makhachev has a combat history that borders on perfection, accumulating 19 victories and a single defeat that happened early in his career. On the other hand, Moses adds a more modest journey, counting 15 wins and 4 losses since he began to fight professionally in 2012, so the numbers support the Russian in the face of the dispute that will take place this Sunday, July 18.