Islam Makhachev thanks his fans’ support in a statement after triumph over Thiago Moisés

Islam Makhachev | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

The UFC lightweight contender, Islam Makhachev made a statement following his submission win over Thiago Moisés at UFC Vegas 31.

Makhachev defeated Moses in the fourth round with a back choke in his first five-round UFC main event. It was the eighth consecutive victory for the Russian and improved his overall record in the UFC to 9-1.

Notice

At this time, Makhachev is clearly one of the top 10 lightweights in the sport, and he might even be one of the top five fighters right now.. In fact, his friend and sparring partner, the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently said that he believes Makhachev is the best 155-pound fighter throughout the UFC.

After his victory over Moses, Makhachev published a short statement thanking his fans from all over the world all your support and affection.

«Thanks to all who follow my career, all this is for you If something is predetermined for you, then no one can change it. I want to say thank you to all my fans around the world »

With victory over Moses, Makhachev has established himself as an elite fighter in one of the toughest divisions the sport of mixed martial arts has ever seen.. In his next outing, expect Makhachev to face one of the best fighters in the division.

He’s been busy challenging people like Rafael dos Anjos, Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler and he’s interested in fighting any of these men for his next outing. In this point, It seems fair to say that Makhachev is probably no more than a victory or two away from fighting for the title., and that’s a great place for him.

Advertisement