Islam Makhachev open to fighting Beneil Dariush: “It will be a good fight”

Islam Makhachev pocketed a stellar submission win over Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31. The Dagestani fighter claims to be prepared to take on any lightweight contender first level.

At the post-fight press conference, Makhachev responded to UFC President Dana White that he wanted him to fight lightweight No. 3 Beneil Dariush.. Makhachev thinks the match against Dariush makes sense, as it would be an interesting matchup. The Dagestani said:

«Beneil Dariush is really a good fighter. If they give me Beneil, it will be a good fight. He’s a nice guy, I know him a little. But it’s number three, it’s a big step for me too. It’s tougher than the three guys that I’ve challenged«.

Islam Makhachev added that he’s a more accomplished fighter compared to his peers in the 155-pound division overall. He stated that his great striking prowess, combined with his acumen at grappling, seems to have scared the rest of the list.

«I have more punching and fighting ability than everyone in this division. I have better grappling than everyone in this division. That’s why they’re going to runIslam Makhachev added.

Following his first win in the UFC main event last Saturday, Islam Makhachev anticipates reaching the top sooner rather than later. The sambo practitioner has put his authority on record with his second consecutive completion and wants to continue performing such dominating performances.

