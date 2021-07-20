Islam Makhachev manager wants to see promising lightweight division take on Conor McGregor

After submitting and dominating Thiago Moises In his first main fight in his time in the Octagon, Islam Makachev showed why he is considered the successor of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the light division of UFC.

In the post-match interview, the Russian challenged three fighters who are above him in the division rankings: Rafael Dos Anjos, Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson. The latter is considered the ideal rival for Islam after the event.

For the manager of Makhachev, the fight of the dreams of the Russian would not be with any of the three mentioned. In an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Ali abdelaziz He claimed he wants to see his client take on Conor McGregor.

“Islam vs. Conor is the fight of my dreams. It would end all those pending questions between both teams. When McGregor comes back, I want to see Makhachev break his neck, not his leg. “, he claimed Abdelaziz.

The pending questions by Abdelaziz refer to the rivalry between Conor mcgregor Y Khabib Nurmagomedov, The former lightweight champion is the mentor and coach of Makhachev. The two clashed in UFC 229, when the former champion subjected Mcgregor and later a pitched battle between both teams began inside the Octagon.

Conor mcgregor recovers from surgery after fracturing his left leg in the trilogy with Dustin Poirier, on UFC 264 and should return in the second semester of 2022. Islam Makhachev, For his part, he is on a winning streak of eight wins and intends to hold another fight this year.

