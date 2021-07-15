Islam Makhachev: Khabib’s disciple takes the alternative

Khabib Nurmagomedov He has been a retired fighter for a few months, but has not abandoned his sport. He doesn’t compete, but stays fit to help other competitors. Thus, It has been common to see him in recent months at some events doing the work of coach or assistant. This Saturday, at UFC Las Vegas 31, he had a double job. He was going to be with his cousin Abubakar and with Islam Makhachev, but his family member has fallen off the card due to injury. It will only accompany the second, but also for a twist of fate it will be in a different way than expected.

Makhachev, 29, was going to play one of the important matches of the show, but after Max Holloway fell (he was going to face Dos Anjos) due to injury, his lawsuit against Brazilian Thiago Moisés became the stellar. A great opportunity to have more lights on top and be able to shine. It is certainly your alternative. Everyone will have their eyes on him as he is a disciple of Khabib and being at number 9 in the ranking of the lightweight, a great performance could lift him up a lot. Moses is 14th on that list. Two well-placed men who want to grow.

On paper, eThe favorite is Makhachev. He arrives with a streak of seven wins, all in the UFC, and has been a world sambo champion and with the influence of Nurmagomedov, his fighting style is more than evident, although the manager of both warns: “Khabib will control you and crush Islam. He’s always hunting (submissions). ” In front of that hunter will be Moses, who has found a tremendous change. He knew his fight was going to have spotlights, but now it will be in a stellar. From a motivational point of view it is very important. It will be the most difficult fight of his career, but it comes more rolled. He has fought three times in a year, while due to restrictions due to the pandemic and different mishaps, the Russian fought in September 2019 and did not do it again until March of this year.. The Brazilian comes to her after winning his last three fights. He is a complete fighter who defends himself very well on the ground, like a good Brazilian. It will be necessary to see how he manages the attacks of Makhachev, who has all the pressure. For the Russian it is an opportunity, but also a challenge. Your chance for the whole world to know your name.