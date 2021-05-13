Islam Makhachev already has his next opponent defined for UFC Fight Night on July 17

BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 20: Islam Makhachev of Russia celebrates after his knockout victory over Gleison Tibau of Brazil in their lightweight bout during the UFC 220 event at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The promise of light, Islam Makhachev already has a return date. The Russian will face Thiago Moises at UFC Fight Night on July 17.

The match was confirmed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto Wednesday night.

Makhachev, he will seek to extend his winning streak. The training partner of Khabib Nurmagomedov he’s on a seven-win streak. In his last fight, he subjected Drew dober on UFC 259. Islam He is known for his strong grappling, with 8 wins left by way of completion.

Moses, you will have the opportunity to obtain the most important victory of your career. The Brazilian is on a three-win streak. The lightweight comes from beating Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 20. Thiago became known for being one of the winners of Contender Series Brazil.

UFC Fight Night July 17 will be held in a place to be defined.