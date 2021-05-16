Islam Makhachev advises Charles Oliveira, new UFC lightweight champion

Islam Makhachev is preparing to face Thiago Moisés on July 17 but has his mind set on the UFC lightweight world championship. It could be said that it is understandable because he is an ambitious fighter but also because has a seven-win streak and is currently tenth in the standings.

Islam Makhachev warns Charles Oliveira

So confident is he in himself that recently (via Twitter) sent this message to Charles Oliveira, who last night became the new monarch of the division.

Congrats @CharlesDoBronxs keep that belt for me. See you soon https://t.co/8tX0WCouBq – Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 16, 2021

«Congratulations, Charles Oliveira, save that title for me. See you soon«.

There is no doubt that a fight between the Brazilian and the Russian would be really interesting but for now both are going to have to wait to face each other. Maybe there could be a fight between the two in 2022 if they continue to win.. But for the moment it is early and everyone must focus on other opponents.

The post Islam Makhachev alerts Charles Oliveira, new UFC lightweight champion appeared first on MMA.uno, # 1 In Spanish Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) news ..