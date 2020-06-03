Tuesday 02 June, 2020

Gary Medel was at Boca Juniors from the end of 2009 to the beginning of 2011, having an outstanding participation managing to make the leap to Europe. For his part, Isla would debut in South American football, since he did not manage to play professionally with Católica.

It is not a mystery that for weeks Boca Juniors has been talking about Mauricio Isla and Gary Medel’s interest, at the request of the institution’s vice president, Juan Román Riquelme. The former midfielder wants the Chileans in the new post-pandemic version of the ‘Xeneize’ box and from Argentina they assure that the national teams would be in the 11th star of the trans-Andean soccer champion.

«Juan Román Riquelme does not rest despite the fact that Argentine football still has no date to return to the fields. His thing happens through the armed of the establishment, by the contact with the possible reinforcements. And there were several soccer players with whom he already had conversations. Beyond the fact that it is clear that not everyone will be able to make it to the next pass market, his idea is to put together a Super Boca for the next few years, ”they said from Argentina’s TyC Sports.

The ideal eleven of Riquelme according to the trans-Andean environment is with: Andrada; Isla, Zambrano, Rojo, Fabra; Medel, Centurión, Cardona, Salvio; Tevez and Carrillo.

It should be remembered that it was Mauricio Isla himself who recognized that Román Riquelme contacted him by phone to make him an offer to go to Boca Juniors. The side will untie itself at the end of June with the Fenerbahce and the option is close.

While Gary Medel’s possible return to the ‘Xeneize’ store is a bit more complex, since the player still has two years left on his contract at Bologna in Italy.