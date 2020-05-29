Isis Valverde said that she plans a career outside Brazil and that she has already received some invitations to work abroad. ‘I already have a businessman abroad and it is my desire to work abroad. Invitations have already rolled, yes. I don’t usually talk about it much, especially at this moment when everything is stopped ‘, he commented. The actress also spoke about the death of her father, Rubens Valverde, in an interview. Look!

Isis Valverde intends to invest in an international career. Isolated due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the actress said that, in addition to becoming a big fan of Tik Tok, a social network of videos that has become a fever among the famous, she has taken advantage of the quarantine to plan her steps abroad. “I already have a businessman abroad and it is my desire to work abroad. Yes, there have been invitations, yes. I don’t usually talk about it much, especially at this moment that everything is stopped”, he said in a live promoted by Canal Brasil this Thursday (28).

Isis Valverde considers herself a privileged

Isis was thrilled with the fact that her career has not stopped since she debuted on TV as Ana do Véu, in “Sinhá Moça” (2006). “I never had anxiety for lack of work. I’m not going to do anything. I never stayed at home biting my nails worried. Whenever I’m finishing a novel, I have a movie or some other job to do,” commented the actress, who plays Betina in ” Amor de Mãe “, a soap opera whose recordings were canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Actress reveals most challenging career role

Isis revealed that “O Canto da Sereia”, from 2013 – miniseries in which she played a pop muse and queen of axé, murdered on top of the electric trio, on Carnival Tuesday -, was the most difficult role of her career to date . “After all, I had to sing, and I don’t sing,” she said, good-naturedly. In a conversation with reporter Simone Zuccolotto, Isis also said that she wants to live some time outside of Brazil with her family: “I want too”.

Artist remembers father’s death

During the chat, Isis mentioned the loss of her father. Rubens Valverde died of a heart attack on January 12, at the age of 65. “I always looked for people in my temple, but we forget that they are leaving. I was without a soul, without a temple. This event made me go back inside. It was a reunion with this Isis and I found myself stronger than I imagined. We are a fortress, just look for it inside us. I wouldn’t be able to keep walking if it weren’t for that reason “, evaluated little Rael’s mother.

Losing the family member was a blow to the mining company

Isis drew strength that she never imagined she had to follow. The mining company recognized that it was a painful process, but that today it is stronger. “I am not a stone, a being without a soul. I learned to live with myself. Practicing self-knowledge is painful. You find yourself alone, that everyone is alone. But it is a valid process, which strengthens”, concluded the model woman André Resende.

(By Patrícia Dias)

