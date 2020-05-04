Denim shorts are basic and efficient. In this period of social detachment, how about taking the piece out of the wardrobe and testing different possibilities of dressing it up? Thus, you will have more options for looks when the situation normalizes.

Isis Valverde (Photo: @ isisvalverde / Instagram / Reproduction)

Photo: They on the Red Carpet

Isis Valverde proves that the basic and destroyed models combine with a shirt, cropped top, long sleeve blouse, prints… Get inspired by eight productions:

Isis Valverde (Photos: @ isisvalverde / Instagram / Reproduction)

Photo: They on the Red Carpet

With shirt

The formal look of the shirt and the stripped of denim shorts match, yes! Liked the pink piece look of Dudalina?

# ficus1: Mix of styles is on the rise and leaves the looks supernatural. Try different combinations and make your wardrobe more versatile!

With cropped top

Shorts and cropped top pair in this production of Isis Valverde.

# ficus2: Combine cropped top with skirt, pants or high-waisted shorts that cover the navel, as shown by the actress.

With long sleeve blouse

“Where are you going? Eat a pizza over there in the living room with the boy”, he joked Isis in the caption of this photo. The light wash model of denim shorts was paired with a nude long-sleeved blouse.

# StaySad3: The two pieces are neutral and, therefore, facilitate combinations both with each other and with more striking ones.

With top

How about a sensual proposal with denim shorts? Bet on a top, like the red of Isis Valverde.

# ficus4: Women with large breasts should avoid strapless, which does not provide the necessary support.

With low-cut blouse

Another sensual touch with denim shorts and neckline. Liked?

# ficus2: Necklines are best for women with a small or medium bust, like Isis.

With printed blouse

Isis Valverde he wears denim shorts with both basic and printed pieces and more. In this case, he chose a geometric blouse.

# StaySad6: Prints in neutral colors make it easy to create different productions.

Another stamped option

Isis she wore light denim shorts with a printed long-sleeved blouse. So, did you like it?

# StaySad7: This look is for fresh days, when you feel colder in your arms than in your legs.

With striped blouse

Stripes and jeans don’t go out of style and go well together.

# ficus8: Thick horizontal stripes can enlarge the silhouette. But the thinner ones, like those of Isis, tend not to confer this effect. Watch yourself in the mirror!

