In Iraq, the Islamic State (IS) group continues to attack, but although it removes painful trauma wherever it kills, it is for now far from returning to being the serious threat that some years ago embodied its self-proclaimed caliphate, analysts say

However, the context is favorable for jihadists to resurface again as the troops of the international anti-IS coalition have withdrawn from Iraq, in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, the country has been with a government for five months Resigned and provisional, barely in charge of current affairs, and the security forces are busy enforcing confinement to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

On Saturday, before dawn, the IS was thus able to carry out its bloodiest attack for months against Iraqi troops, and the most complex in terms of organization.

The attack on a checkpoint and the explosion of a convoy that came as a reinforcement left ten dead among the Iraqi forces, in the middle of the holy month of Ramadan.

It is true that Iraq declared at the end of 2017 the “victory” against the IS – after three years of fighting to regain a third of the country that had fallen into the hands of the jihadists – but several clandestine cells, hidden in the mountainous areas or desert have not stopped carrying out attacks.

– “Unpublished level” –

And since early April, “jihadist operations have reached an unprecedented level” since the defeat of ISIS, jihadist specialist Hisham al Hashemi told ..

These operations – road bombs, shots at police convoys, assassinations – launched from towns left deserted by their inhabitants, still refugees in camps, aim to reactivate financing and smuggling mechanisms, in addition to generating panic, according to this expert.

Only in Kirkuk province – Baghdad and autonomous Kurdistan vying for each other, offering a breach in security measures – an intelligence officer says the number of IS attacks has increased threefold between March and April. ISIS even carried out a suicide attack in front of the intelligence service headquarters.

And in the rural province of Diyala, which borders Baghdad to the northeast, farmers see their land or agricultural facilities burning every day, and fear the worst.

“What is happening right now brings us to 2014,” says Adnan Ghadban, whose two cousins ​​are in hospital after being shot by jihadists on their properties.

In addition to police resources dedicated to preventing the spread of the virus, IS is taking advantage of the worst social and political crisis in Iraq, says Fadel Abu Reghif, an expert on security issues.

“The IS follows the political situation and, when there is a problem, takes advantage to increase its actions,” he assures ., recalling that two appointed prime ministers have already failed to form a government, and that the mission of the third party is announced as complicated.

– Not like in 2014 –

Despite all this, experts and observers think that the increase in attacks does not in any way mean that ISIS threatens entire cities and provinces again, as happened in 2014.

“ISIS is not going to regain its former situation,” when it was a large self-proclaimed “caliphate” like Britain, straddling Iraq and Syria, Abu Reghif says.

Investigator Sam Heller also does not believe that he is in a similar situation to the one that preceded 2014, when IS prepared his spectacular offensive.

The multiplication of attacks does not lead to the caliphate, Heller says, it is simply “an indication that the IS is taking a more aggressive stance.” “This does not mean that he has acquired new capabilities” to act, he says.

sf / mjg / sbh / hj / gk / me / zm