Isis Serrath wears a heart attack figure in a mini swimsuit from the beach (PHOTO)

Isis Serrath, the beautiful Mexican actress and model, former participant of Survivor México and Enamorándonos, wore her heart-stopping body from the beach, wearing a red swimsuit.

Through her Instagram account, the TV Azteca actress, who has almost two million followers, published the photograph, looking spectacular in front of the sea.

Also read: Liga MX: Mazatlán presents home jersey for Apertura 2021

“The important thing about this photo is that the young man in the sea wants a hug.” Wrote the beautiful driver.

Isis Serrath, 22, has become one of the favorite influencers of the followers and in a short time, has reached important numbers in social networks.

The photograph had more than 20,000 likes, and hundreds of comments from his followers and ‘lovers’.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content