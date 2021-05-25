Isis Serrath raises the temperature with a hot photo in the bathtub

Isis Serrath, the beautiful Mexican actress and model, surprised her followers through her social networks by sharing a “spicy” photograph in which she appears enjoying a moment of “relaxation” in the bathtub.

Through her Instagram account, the TV Azteca actress, who has participated in programs such as “Enamorándonos” and “Survivor”, published an image in which she appears in a bathtub while taking a bubble bath.

“And when you trust yourself, no one can stop you …”, wrote Serrath, in a post that managed to exceed 42 thousand “likes.”

The 30-year-old actress and model has become one of the most popular personalities in the medium and constantly shares some of her work through her social networks.

