ISIS and the “surprise” kidnapping of at least 19 people in Syria



The village of Baghouz a former ISIS stronghold in the northern province of Deir Ezzor.

Photo: DELIL SOULEIMAN / AFP / Getty Images

Members of the Islamic State (ISIS) have kidnapped at least 11 civilians as well as eight soldiers and police officers in an attack that has been classified as “surprise” by the press.

The reported is the largest kidnapping operation by terrorists in at least three years.

British media outlet The Times reported that the victims were abducted on Tuesday in the desert region of al-Saan, western Syria.

The group used motorcycles to break into a town police station to take away people believed to be informants of President Bashar al-Ásad’s regime.

The region was under ISIS control until the Syrian army took out the terrorists in September 2017.

However, in recent months, some cells have emerged in the area to ambush buses with the military.

The Syrian Human Rights Observatory reported that the total number of kidnapped reached 59.

The observatory explained that the group released 46 people, while 13 police officers and collaborators of the President’s government remain in the custody of ISIS fighters. A member of the security services died from the wounds he received from the terrorists.