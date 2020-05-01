Every sports legend cannot be understood without an antihero, without that man who brings together the longings of all those who are eager to see the myth fall and look for its defects. In the case of Michael Jordan, it is evident that his nemesis was always Isiah Thomas. The star of the Detroit Pistons The Bad Boys always fought against the established power materialized in Jordan and had no qualms about playing very hard against him and proposing a mechanism to stop him. One of the most surprising revelations he has left “The Last Dance” so far, it has been to see how Jordan himself admitted to hating Isiah and to say that “he was an asshole”. The response of the Pistons is not wasted.

04/27/2020 07:04

The Chicago Bulls rivalry with the Detroit Pistons in the late 1980s and early 1990s has been addressed in the third episode of ‘The Last Dance’

Keep reading

“I have nothing against him. I admire him a lot as a basketball player and I love the documentary, it is endearing to look back and review our entire history. I was very surprised that he insulted me because we did not have a bad personal relationship. We shared moments together, we even went to dinner a couple of times and it was always very pleasant. I remember when we met, I talked to my children and he even gave them some sneakers. I thought that our rivalry was reduced to the field, “he said on CBS that of the Pistons who has a very particular vision of the Chicago Bulls and his role in NBA from the 80s.

Your reflections will not leave anyone indifferent. “I definitely think it goes without saying that the Lakers and Celtics were a whole lot better in the 1980s. Jordan’s dominance was in the 1990s, when Magic and Bird they had already retired. When Jordan faced the teams of those guys, even my Pistons, he was defeated, “says a man who feels mistreated by public opinion.” I find it funny that everyone criticizes me when I was president of the Association between 1988 and 1994. of Players. I never had any problem with anyone and none of them reproached me in the face “, reveals Isiah Thomas.

Asked about who, for him, were the five best players in history, the base of the Detroit Pistons He surprises and shows his anger with a Michael Jordan of whom he spoke wonders when he retired and of whom he said in 1999 that “he is the best player of all time, he should be remembered like this”. Well, it seems that his opinion has changed a lot and perhaps the revelations produced with the documentary The Last Dance have something to do. These are the five best players in history according to Isiah Thomas:

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

2. Larry Bird

3. Magic Johnson

4. Michael Jordan

5. Julius Erving

.