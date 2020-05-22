If you watched the Bundesliga last weekend, you’ll probably agree with the generally held view that football isn’t quite the same without fans.

But with matches across the world likely to be played in empty stadiums for the foreseeable future, one club in Denmark are set to pioneer a creative way of bringing some atmosphere to their home matches.

AGF Aarhus – who play in the Danish 3F Superliga – will celebrate the return of football in the country by playing their upcoming fixture against local rivals Randers FC in front of what they are calling the “world’s first virtual grandstand”.

In Denmark, AGF Aarhus will play in front of fans through the world’s first virtual grandstand, via Zoom. Free tickets; 22 different sections to choose from. 🖥 This should be getting A LOT more attention. https://t.co/dcFPRuCPfX pic.twitter.com/whATPVUVwH – Danny Michallik (@DMichallik) May 21, 2020

Fans are able to secure a free ticket to the match via the club’s official website and when it kicks off, they will then be able to tune in via Zoom.

Just like in real life, you can even choose from 22 places to sit inside the stadium, and the images of people watching at home will then be beamed to the players inside the stadium.

Photos courtesy of AGF Aarhus

“It will be the first match in a long time. We are celebrating that with a historic digital initiative, and we are proud to be the first club in the world to use it, ”says AGF CEO Jacob Nielsen.

“Now it seems that we have to do without spectators for a while, so maybe we can inspire a similar initiative at other clubs that can also benefit from it in the coming time.”

No doubt you read like the Premier League will be eager to see how AGF get on.

We can’t see it taking off everywhere to be honest, but best of luck to them.