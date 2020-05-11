In the movie Air Doll (2009), Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda brought to life the existential drama of a lonely man who shares his life with an inflatable doll. Her owner dresses her, pampers her, walks her around the neighborhood riding her in a wheelchair and at night makes love to her. Until, allegorically, the doll comes to life and is embodied in a flesh-and-blood woman who loves him with fervor and submission. Based on the Yoshiie Gōda manga series, the film penetrates a dark world of loneliness and trauma where sex dolls are the absolute erotic companions of men. As a voiceover says: “Life has gaps that only others can fill.”

COMPLETE CHECK THE MAY RETINA MAGAZINE IN PDF

In the few years that have passed since the movie’s release, the technology has come a long way. Just look at the hyper-realistic sex doll market from companies like RealDoll, Orient Industry or KanojoToys to conclude that there is an expansive reality whose clients go beyond lonely sociopaths like the character in the Koreeda film. Made of latex and articulated in steel and PVC as hyper-realistic mannequins, they make up a catalog of configurable sex slaves, allowing you to choose clothing, skin color, eyes and even body type, bust size or penis or haircut.

Laboratory of the Exdoll factory in Dalian, China.

The obsession with the detail of these humanoids is amazing and their online catalog is intriguing realism. These companies produce figures of men, women, teenagers and even models of children who discreetly deliver in the direction of their clients. All incorporate latex cavities for sexual intercourse and the price of each piece starts from 4,000 euros.

Now that market has just been perfected with the presentation of the first marketable sex robot in history that incorporates a robotic head equipped with artificial intelligence. From its promotional video, Harmony, from the company RealDoll, ensures that it is the first sex robot equipped with artificial intelligence designed to keep company and also be the friend and lover of its owner. Her robotic soul animates her mechanical body and is programmed “to satisfy the wildest sexual fantasies” and her priorities are “to love, honor and respect” her human owner “above all else.” It has a price of around 10,000 euros.

Two operatives package a hyper-realistic male sex doll from RealDoll at the Abyss Creations factory in San Marcos, California.

Parallel to the world of hyper-realistic and robotic sex dolls, the dildo and sex toy industry has undergone a parallel evolution. The primitive analog dildos have been displaced by modern pluggable and programmable vibrators, equipped with vibration, free of cables and designed to achieve physical discharge in record time. Even electronics multinationals like Philips have erotic massagers for couples in their catalog.

The revolutionary OhMi-Bod, that dildo that vibrates to the music of an iPod with seven vibration programs at the service of the user, has gone into the background giving way to the almighty Satisfyer, the clitoris sucker with which the company intends mark a sexual before and after, which addresses its clients with maxims such as: “Dare to change your life”. This toy specialized in stimulating the clitoris without direct contact, through shock waves and totally submersible, is “like a man” giving a woman pleasure with her mouth, “but more intense”. Its arrival has brought about a sociological revolution and has forever changed the erotic life of many of its users. The numbers speak for themselves: in the online store specialized in sexual devices Platanomelón they assure that, with it, 83% of women reach orgasm in less than two minutes.

For some, like Dr. Helen Driscoll of the University of Sunderland, robotics will play a definitive role in future sexuality. Others, such as artificial intelligence expert David Levy of Maastricht University, have set a date for the time when robots and humans make love or marry: 2050. This was stated a few years ago in his essay Love and Sex with robots (Paidós, 2008), outlining the autonomous and dystopian sexuality that Joaquin Phoenix embodied in Her, in which a human falls in love with an operating system.

IPads in bed

The core of the matter, for some, lies in the fact that they prefer to have erotic interactions with machines to the detriment of people. For the sexologist Laura Beltrán, co-author of Las mujeres y su sexo (Plataforma), “it is not the same to have relationships with people and occasionally use sex toys than to only have interactions with machines”. For this expert, it is not clear if the massive use of digital sex toys will forever change the way of understanding erotic relationships or if post-Satisfyer couples will love each other better. “We do not have enough distance to know the evolution of all this,” he confesses. “It does happen with pornography or some sex toys, but it is still early days. What we do know is that there are many people who achieve orgasms thanks to these sex toys much easier than with a human being ”.

But sexuality, this expert points out, cannot be defined exclusively as “the capacity to have an orgasm”, and recalls that the great modern erotic pathologies are, above all, problems of sexual desire. In this context, perhaps this technology can be understood in terms of liberation when it comes to having a full erotic life. Full but not autonomous: “More and more couples are using toys of this type or taking movies or going to bed on an iPad. In 10 years we have seen a great change. In consultation 20 years ago, nobody told me that he used sexual objects. Today many couples use all audiovisual technology: many couples in their 20s have a tablet in bed and use pornographic images or use a digital dildo to facilitate orgasm, “says Beltrán.

Detail of the circuits of the head of a Harmony RealDoll

One click orgasms

As in the plot of the Swedish series Real humans, where sexual servants displace true humans as lovers, there are more and more people who boast of a solitary and full sexuality with the help of dolls and erotic toys: the so-called digisexuals.

For Beltrán, the problem lies in those people who are not in a couple and do not have relationships. “There you can start a phenomenon of sexual addiction. I have patients who use a certain technology compulsively several times a day and there is not complete satisfaction, “concludes the sexologist, who distinguishes orgasms where physiological mechanical shock occurs,” and where robots do help, “and other orgasms” where there is also a feeling of fulfillment, of satisfaction ”.

In this complete physical and emotional orgasm, explains Beltrán, pornography or robots do not always respond to that feeling of fullness. Still, the expert wonders about the goal of sexuality and concludes that in many cases, when orgasm fulfills a function of physiological discharge, “the digital will respond.” All in all, he insists that the use of sex toys or robots, as well as pornography, does not create people without feelings: “Digital toys can dehumanize people who have a pathology.

Most teens use pornography and can tell very well when they are with their partner. But if there is a vulnerability or a difficulty in relating, it can be problematic. ” For this sexologist, human relations have that idea of ​​seduction and being able to play with desire, “which is the great problem that comes to the consultation of sexual psychologists in these times.” If the robot works with an orgasm switch, there is no conquest that is worth it and the desire is diluted.

Still, digital technology has come to stay and revolutionize sexual relationships, while the porn industry is one step away from virtual reality through immersive experiences with robots that respond to erotic stimuli. Self-employed or as a couple, future eroticism is, at best, multimedia.

.