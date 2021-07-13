Isdera Imperator, the supercar that hardly even existed

We all longingly remember some Mercedes prototypes from the last century. Especially those with a mid-engine, like the C111 and C112, in addition to the striking Mercedes-Benz CW311 which arrived in the late 70s. Specifically with the latter a very curious story begins that leads to another production car. We talk about Isdera Imperator, a supercar whose life was merely testimonial and which has fallen into oblivion despite its notoriety.

The case is the CW311 prototype design had been made by the engineer Eberhard Schulz, who had previously worked at Porsche. The brand of the star decided not to take it to production and that made the father of the prototype move. He created his own brand, Isdera, to make it happen and Mercedes did not get in the way. So in 1981 Schulz founded this company, which is an acronym for Ingenieurgesellschaft für Styling, Design und Racing (“styling, design and racing engineering company), having a clear objective.

His were supercars and he began his career with the Erator GTE, a prototype that had served to surprise Porsche in previous years. The next move was to get down to business with the Isdera Imperator, building on the CW311 prototype. It was a mid-engined supercar that used a tubular steel chassis on which the fiberglass body was placed.

The design was surprising thanks to details like the gull wing doors or the periscope on the roof as a central mirror. The lines were very straight, reminiscent of the wedge designs of the Italians of the 70s. Compared to the prototype, the fixed headlights hardly changed instead of the retractable ones, because it also managed to carry the Mercedes star, at least temporarily. The interior featured luxurious details and components of the Porsche 928.

The Isdera Imperator 108i that was initially screened featured an engine 5.0-liter V8 from Mercedes. This M117 block was linked to a ZF five-speed manual gearbox. It developed 300 hp of power and weighed just 1,250 kg, so the performance was quite good. He was able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.1 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 283 km / h. The behavior was very good thanks to a very advanced suspension for the time.

The fact is that the Isdera Imperator managed to reach production in a very limited way between 1984 and 1993. they made just 30 units throughout its life cycle. To the striking first series was added a facelift called Imperator Series II that took up the retractable headlights and changed some design details such as its front grill and air intakes. Of that specimen between 13 and 17 units were made and one of them was recently auctioned, reaching a price of 690,000 euros. Shortly after came his successor, the Isdera Commentadorte 112i.

Photo gallery:

Photos