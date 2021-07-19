Isco is Trending Topic in Spain after appearing with his new ‘look’ at the Valdebebas session

Updated 07/18/2021 – 13:43

The name of Isco Alarcn has sounded a lot in what we have of preseason. Malaga seems to have the hours counted in the Real Madrid and the Milan I will be delighted to get your services. Carlo AncelottIt seems that it does not have him and the club wants to make money to hire other important players such as Kylian Mbapp.

On the other hand, Isco is a Trending Topic in Spain for having cut his hair. Twitter users have been very active with malagueo through social networks since Isco had his best years in the white club with the haircut that he has done. The playmaker follows the orders of Carlo Ancelotti preparing for his second friendly of the preseason against the Vallecano Ray on Valdebebas.