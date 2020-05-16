LProduction studios have known how to take advantage of works of this genre for their own benefits. However, it was not until the early 1970s that it boomed with films such as: “Airport” (1970); “The Tower of Hell” (1973); “Shark” (1975); and many more that left large box office revenues for producers.

Among all of them there is one that stands out for its box office and the large number of protagonists who intervened in it as a way to attract their attention. We are referring to the film “The Adventure of Poseidon”, released in 1972.

The film highlights, during its first twenty minutes, the respective personalities of the ship’s crew as a way to develop their characters for when events unfold. The strengths and weaknesses of each character are treated with a certain professional level.

The plot of the film is simple. An ocean liner heads from New York to Athens with a group of vacationers to celebrate the New Year aboard the ship; but by chance of fate, the captain of the ship is informed of a quite unusual underwater telluric movement, which develops a tsunami creating a 30-meter-high wave with which the ship is impacted, and turned downwards little by little go sinking.

From this moment on, chaos and disorientation will lead to a crisis that only the most skilled are called to take control of the leadership if they wish to survive.

The staging is great, accompanied by inverted sets to give the feeling that the ship is in that state. This situation of confinement and search for the ship’s hull is claustrophobic and suffocating, which translates into an increase in stress and suspense during the last hour of the film.

As in any situation of this type, someone will always come to the fore who wants to survive above the rest, thus leaving the group and the result will be disastrous. The only way to get out alive is when you join forces to overcome chaos.

The film in general, is very well done, and it achieved its mission for this type of genre, achieving a resounding success that translated into income. Many of its actors were within reach of what was expected, which resulted in a product that led the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Cinematographic Sciences to nominate her for eight Oscars, although she was only awarded with the Best Song Award.

Here we recommend one of the classic contemporary tapes that will be liked by all of you.

CURIOSITIES

This film is based on Paul Gallico’s novel of the same name, from 1969, which revolves around the disaster of a luxurious ocean liner reversed by a tsunami.

Part of the filming was done within the British ocean liner “Queen Mary”, which mainly served the Atlantic crossing between 1936 and 1967 for the Cunard Line shipping company.

Except for the most difficult scenes, all the risky scenes were made by the actors themselves.

Five Oscar-winning actors appear: Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine, Shelley Winters, Jack Albertson, and Red Buttons; and Arthur O’Connell who was nominated for an Oscar for his character in this film.

He had a budget of almost five million dollars for the time, being able to raise almost eighty-five million, being a commercial and critical success for the enjoyment of the producers.

.