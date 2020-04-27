Virgilio Féliz, one of the creators of El Autocinema explained that the film industry must seek options and consequently reinvent itself, the drive-in cinema, a strong trend in the middle of the last century, resonates as an expected alternative of entertainment worldwide.

According to the promoter of the last drive-in cinema installed in the Dominican Republic, which opened its first season in 2018 on Gregorio Luperón Avenue on the grounds of the old Herrera airport, for life to return to normal, it takes months, possibly more than we want to admit. Faced with this scenario, the economy in general has suffered a severe setback, as these types of entertainment options become ideal to enjoy the magic of the seventh art.

According to the businessman, the reopening date of the cinemas as we know them is uncertain, the cinemas with seats in closed spaces and without ventilation represent a serious threat of contagion. In Europe there is talk of a return to theaters for the spring of next year, when the Covid 19 vaccine is available.

In Virgilio’s judgment, Dominicans, with our characteristic family spirit, pleasant and affable, make it unthinkable for us to live a life far from others, but this is a reality that all humanity lives today, the pandemic by COVID-19 forces to keep distance. For this we also need alternatives and it seems that the drive-in theater is a wise alternative that meets all the security requirements that these moments require of us.

“The origin of drive-in theaters dates back to 1915, a time when automobiles were still a luxurious novelty. In that year, “Theater de Guadeloupe” or “Teatro de Guadalupe” in Spanish was opened in New Mexico, an open-air cinema with availability for 40 vehicles and operated for one year. Over time these multiplied until more or less the 60s-70s, which coincides when the use of televisions at home becomes widespread, ”explains Virgilio.

He also explains that “It is difficult to think of the number of drive-ins that would be necessary to satisfy an industry that moves tens of thousands of Dominicans in the country, but drive-ins such as Drive-In, which he said was a great success at the time, when there was no need for social distancing, they suggest that this type of business will be in vogue again, surely one of the best alternatives for us to meet again to share together with the magic and entertainment of cinema. ”

.