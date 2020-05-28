NASA would put the red carpet of the International Space Station for Tom Cruise to make a movie in orbit.

Space agency administrator Jim Bridenstine made his remarks before the takeoff on Wednesday of two NASA astronauts aboard a SpaceX rocket, Elon Musk’s company, said it has clients willing to go to space, including Cruise.

Bridenstine added it would be up to Cruise and SpaceX to give more details about the mission.

“I will tell you this: NASA has been in talks with Tom Cruise and, of course, with his team, and we will do everything we can to make it a successful mission, including opening the International Space Station,” he told The Associated Press.

Asked about the possibility of Cruise filming on the space station, Musk told “CBS This Morning”: “I think that remains to be seen. We support it and I think NASA supports everything that captures the imagination of the public. “

Bridenstine said the reason NASA created “this commercial market” is so that SpaceX, Boeing and other private companies can attract customers outside of the US government. This would reduce costs for American taxpayers, he said, and increase access to space for all kinds of people, including celebrities.

“I don’t usually admit this very often … but I was inspired to become a Navy pilot because when I was in primary I saw the movie ‘Top Gun’ (‘Top Gun: Passion and Glory’),” said Bridenstine, 44 years.

Cruise portrayed Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the 1986 film. The sequel to the tape is expected to be released later in the year.

“The question is: ‘Will Tom Cruise be able to make a new movie that will inspire the next generation Elon Musk?’ And if he can do it then we are all open to doing it. NASA is fully prepared, ”Bridenstine said.

A message was sent to Cruise without receiving a response.

Wednesday’s takeoff in Florida was canceled due to bad weather and rescheduled for Saturday.