Dfter Italian Neorealism left great influences on many universal filmmakers, in the early sixties of the last century in Italy, a type of politically-oriented film was born. One of those great exponents was, without a doubt, the director Francesco Rosi with “Salvatore Giuliano” released in 1962.

The style and technique of this film are documentary to portray the life of a Sicilian bandit, criminal and independence activist named Salvatore Giuliano, who was protected by sectors of power and later left to his fate by the same spheres that aupaban.

The film begins with the corpse of Salvatore Giuliano, to later make a flashback, and thus narrate the exploits of this character covered in an explanatory voice-over of his misdeeds; its links with the Sicilian mafia and its independence ideology. All this was creating a mysterious profile.

Salvatore Giuliano used his organizational skills to form an army of gang members and proclaim the Independence of Sicily from the rule of Italy; reason why the popular favor had to be earned since he used part of his loot to distribute it among his fellow citizens, achieving a certain popular favor.

This film by Franchesco Rosi performs a reconstruction of that convulsed post-war panorama where all kinds of people and their misdeeds are stripped down: the mafia landowners, the communist slaughter of “Portella della Ginestre”, the violent content of the gang and the dubious ideals that in synthesis they represented ultra-nationalist and criminal positions against everything that did not accept the ordinances of the mafia and the insurgent leader.

It should be noted that the film does not show the protagonist alive, we only notice his presence in the initial part when we can see the corpse. However, the viewer feels his figure present in each of the dialogues and the exploits told, as well as in the subsequent trial of the criminals, where the death of Salvatore is investigated. This hearing will be a way to denounce the situations lived in search of the truth.

This film has a black and white photograph of Gianni Di Venanzo that was highly praised at the time, as well as a well-structured script, in which the same director and other colleagues such as Suso Cecchi d’Amico, one of the most famous screenwriters of Italian cinema, for working for Luchino Visconti, Vittorio De Sica, Mario Monicelli, among other directors of Italian neorealism.

In short, this work with a very particular essence offers the viewer a political interpretation or reading of the events that took place in that region of Italy, as well as of each of the characters involved in this social drama accompanied by the hand of one of the Italian directors who made their mark, in this type of genre, on future generations.

CURIOSITIES

Movie

“Salvatore Giuliano” (1962), directed by Francesco Rossi, is considered one of the great films of European political cinema.

The almost mythical character of this film allowed the writer Mario Puzo to write his novel “El Siciliano” (1984) based on the life of Salvatore Giuliano.

Director Michael Cimino adapted the novel by Puzo for cinema with the same title (1987) with actor Christopher Lambert as the protagonist.

The director used mostly non-professional actors as a way to seek realism.

Martín Scorcese included it as one of his twelve favorite films of all time.

The director won the Silver Bear award at the Berlin International Film Festival for his outstanding work on this film.

The works of Francesco Rosi had a great influence on directors of the stature of; Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Oliver Stone and Constantino Costa-Gavras.

