Isak will not sign for Barça

07/01/2021 at 6:33 PM CEST

Real Sociedad have reached an agreement with Swedish international striker Alexander Isak to renew his contract for two more seasons. He will wear blue and white until 2026, and will have a termination clause of 90 million euros. The forward, who scored 17 goals this season, He appeases the rumors that placed him at Barça next season.

The renewal will entail a improvement of economic conditions As a young player, about which several major European clubs have asked, and raises the amount of his termination clause by 20 million, according to sources from the entity.

Jokin Aperribay and Roberto Olabe have traveled to Stockholm to sign the new contract for the forward txuriurdin. Isak has sent a message to the Real fans: “I’m looking forward to continuing to play for you. Aupa Erreala!“he commented. “I am very happy to continue at Real. It is a great club, I feel very loved and I really want to continue enjoying with the team”he added.

The player, who despite not scoring has shone in the Eurocup, He will rejoin the team’s preseason in Zubieta on July 26. The Real thus shields one of its main assets, which it hired two years ago from Borussia Dortmund for 6.5 million euros.

The German club had a buyback clause of 30 million euros, but the Real, before closing the renewal of Isak, reached an agreement with Dortmund to eliminate this possibility in exchange for financial compensation that various media have encrypted at 4 million euros.