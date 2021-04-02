Isaiah Thomas signs with the New Orleans Pelicans

The free agent, Isaiah Thomas has signed a 10-day contract with the New Orleans team Pelicans according to various reports.

The 32-year-old has reached an agreement with the Pelicans, where the team will test the skills of the 5’9 player. Thomas was a star with the Boston Celtics, he even came close to winning the MVP in the 2016-2017 season.

However, since he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers team, by Kyrie Irving he was never the same player again. He played for the Lakers, Denver and Washington, teams where he could never stand out as the star player he used to be.

But several teams were watching Thomas, who had an excellent performance for a United States team. The Pelicans They are the team that will give the veteran the opportunity.