Isaiah Thomas returns to the NBA

More than a year out and not because of the pandemic. That’s what you’ve endured Isaiah Thomas after a 2020 in which the door of the NBA was closed. Injuries crushed him and neither team was confident that he could be of use. Until now. The journalist Andrew Lopez, of ESPN, has advanced the signing of the player by the Pelicans of New Orleans, taking place the signature in the next days.

Thomas’s last game took place on February 3 of last year, before the pandemic exploded globally. He had started the season with the Wizards, in winter he was traded to the Clippers but he did not stay in Los Angeles and no one wanted to sign him afterwards. And this season, so far, neither. He has continued training and has even participated with the United States in the FIBA ​​Windows.

The contract that Isaiah Thomas is going to sign is for ten days.

The Pelicans needed to sign someone to play their next game, but Thomas was already valued by both coach Stan van Gundy and those in management. He did a test and thus convinced the Pelicans.

Thomas is 32 years old and the latter has passed it blank. In addition to the Celtics, the team he marveled at in 2017 before the franchise decided to take another tack and trade him for Kyrie Irving, had gone through Kings and Suns. In Cleveland it did not work and it did not give its best version in the Lakers, in both teams already weighed down by recurring problems in a hip that had to be operated on twice.