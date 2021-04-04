Isaiah Thomas, new Pelicans player, will wear number 24 in honor of Kobe

04/04/2021 at 10:38 AM CEST

EFE

Point guard Isaiah Thomas, who has signed a 10-day contract with the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, will wear the No. 24 jersey in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, his new team reported.

The confirmation was made by the player himself through his Twitter page, who responded to the team’s page detailing the selection of his jersey saying: “Kobe !!!”

Thomas began his career wearing No. 22 with the Sacramento Kings and has also worn No. 3, 4, 7 and 0 at other times in his career. Thomas is expected to make his debut for the Pelicans this Sunday when they face the Houston Rockets.

The Pelicans currently have three injured players, forward Zion Williamson, power forward Brandon Ingram and point guard Lonzo Ball. Williamson and Ingram have missed two games in a row, while Ball has been out of play for seven games.

Pelicans guard Josh Hart (torn UCL in right thumb) is expected to miss significant time due to his injury and reserve point guard Kira Lewis Jr., a rookie who had a career-high 21 points in the game of the Friday against the Atlanta Hawks, he’s in doubt because of a strained right leg.

Thomas has not played an NBA game since February 3, 2020, when he was with the Washington Wizards. He made two appearances for the US national team in February.

During the 2019-20 season, Thomas averaged 12.2 points and 3.7 assists in 40 games with the Wizards. Thomas, 32, has been an All-Star twice and was selected to the All-NBA second team in 2017 after averaging 28.9 points per game for the Boston Celtics.

A hip injury sustained that season has limited him ever since and he is now trying to trace his professional career.