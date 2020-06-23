Isaiah Thomas He was in 2017 one of the most decisive bases in the league. That season averaged 28.9 points with Boston Celtics and it was for the second time All Star. During the playoffs, he played at an exceptional level despite the death of his sister. Those from Massachusetts, as a prize, exchanged it for Kyrie Irving in the summer.

That’s where his bad luck started. With LeBron James in the Cavs, after recovering from a serious injury, things did not go well, and he was transferred to a few Lakers in the box. Then, he has played intermittently between injuries in Denver and Washington. This season, he averaged 12.2 points in DC in 40 games. Now he is without a team and looking for a place in the league. A Celtics fanatic asked for the greens to sign him, but he has no preference. He replied that what he wants is to play in the NBA, the team does not matter.