Isaiah «Swerve» Scott is the favorite of group B to win the cruise tournament

Recently WWE announced a tournament for the NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship because the current champion, Jordan Devlin, is in the United Kingdom and cannot travel to U.S due to travel restrictions with the current global pandemic of COVID-19.

The tournament would have very characteristic rules that are as follows:

8 superstars will be divided into two groups of four fighters.

Superstars will compete against each of the other three members of their group.

The superstar with the best record in each group will advance to the final of the Tournament for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Any tie will be broken by record-breaking matches between the wrestlers.

The winner of Group A will face the winner of Group B to determine the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

As the rules say, the tournament format is made up of two groups, and one of those belonging to group B is Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. This name would be a favorite for him to be crowned as the new NXT cruiserweight champion according to Paruk from the SportsBettingDime portal.

The other three fighters to be measured Isaiah “Swerve” Scott They are The Son of the Ghost, Akira Tozawa and Jack Gallagher.

Would you like to see Isaiah “Swerve” Scott as the new NXT cruiserweight champion?

