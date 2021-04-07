Isaiah returns with defeat – AS.com

INDIANA PACERS 97 – 113 CHICAGO BULLS

Nikola Vucevic began to stand out in the inside game of the Chicago Bulls and with a double-double of 32 points and 17 rebounds led them to victory against the Pacers. Chicago (21-28) has won two games in a row after losing the previous six and is one game behind the Pacers (22-27) in the fight for ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Vucevic, who also had five assists, made 14 of 29 shots from the field. Zach LaVine added 19 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists as the Bulls’ second-best scorer. Indiana faced the match without two of its All-Star players, power forward Domantas Sabonis (sprained left ankle) Malcolm Brogdon (hip pain). Additionally, the Pacers lost starting center Myles Turner in the third quarter to a sprained left ankle. Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 20 points and six rebounds, which were not enough to avoid defeat. Point guard Edmond Sumner and guard Jeremy Lamb each scored 15 points, but Indiana lost for the ninth time in 10 home games.

ATLANTA HAWKS 123 – 107 NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Trae Young scored 30 points and led a streak of 3-pointers in the third quarter that allowed the Atlanta Hawks to comfortably beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-107 on Tuesday night. Young, who finished with a double-double with 12 assists, also won the individual duel to the Pelicans franchise player, Zion Williamson. The Hawks made all 11 three-point attempts in the third quarter, including four by Serbian guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who finished with 21 points. Atlanta scored 20 of 31 3-pointers in the game. Young scored all three of his 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Hawks took a 107-90 lead after going into halftime tied at 61. Kevin Huerter had 17 points for Atlanta, which has won four straight games and improved to 13-4. with interim coach Nate McMillan. The Hawks (27-24) started the game tied with Miami for fourth place in the Eastern Conference., but with the defeat of the Heat (26-25) they were left alone and also at the head of the Southeast Division. Williamson led the Pelicans with 34 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, without being able to prevent the loss of the Pelicans in the end. Lonzo Ball finished with a double-double of 12 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists, which also did not serve to keep the Pelicans as winners. Willy Hernangómez came out for six minutes as a Pelicans reserve, missed both of his field goals and grabbed a rebound. What’s more, point guard Isaiah Thomas, who signed a 10-day contract on Saturday, scored 10 points on his debut after just one training session with the team. It was his first NBA game since February 3, 2020.

BOSTON CELTICS 96 – 106 PHILADELPHIA SIXERS

Nobody knows what happens in Boston. The greens lose again, they go eighths from the East and they do not raise their heads. Many culprits, little patience and difficult solutions. Check the chronicle here.

TORONTO RAPTORS 101 – 110 LOS ANGELES LAKERS

The Lakers beat Toronto with a great level from Marc Gasol (13 + 9 + 5). Vogel surrenders to the pivot. the Los Angeles team, 4-5 since LeBron’s injury. Check the chronicle here.

MIAMI HEAT 112 – 124 MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Dillon Brooks added 28 points, making 10 of 16 shots from the field, and the Grizzlies beat the Heat on the road, who saw the end of a four-game winning streak. Jonas Valanciunas, who is increasing in his game as the leader in the paint every day, achieved a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds, that helped the Grizzlies’ third consecutive win (25-23), which consolidates them in second place in the Southwest Division and in the eighth of the Western Conference. Kyle Anderson had 19 points and Desmond Bane added 15 points for the Grizzlies. In the Heat, Jimmy Butler went to 28 points and Bam Adebayo to 18. The Florida team had just won all four of their previous games. Three weeks ago, Memphis ended another Miami streak of five wins in a row. Victor Oladipo, who played his third game since arriving in Miami in a trade with the Houston Rockets, contributed 16 points, but this time he could not be a winning factor. Memphis edged Miami 5-13 in the first four minutes of the fourth period and extended the lead to 94-109. Ja Morant, the Grizzlies’ leading scorer, had just 10 points. Although Morant only took one shot in the first half, his team came ahead at halftime. Valanciunas and Anderson made 6 of 8 shots from the field each and added 35 points in a combined way in the first half, which was when the march and history of the game was defined.

DENVER NUGGETS 134 – 119 DETROIT PISTONS

Nikola Jokic continued in his line of stellar player and leader of the Denver Nuggets by staying on the doorstep of a triple-double with 27 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists, which allowed his team to easily beat the Detroit Pistons 134-119 . JOkic barely played 27 minutes, but he imposed his dominance while on the field and for 83 games as a professional he has achieved at least 10 assists– two more than the legendary Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain won. The Nuggets also had the contribution of 25 points from power forward Michael Porter Jr. and 24 from Will Barton, both as starters. Denver led by 28 before laying down most of its starters early in the second half. The Nuggets have won 15 of 18 games, six in a row and all with Aaron Gordon in the lineup following trade deadline agreements that allowed Denver to bolster its roster heading into the season finale. The victory left the Nuggets at 32-18, which is the second best in the Northwest Division and fourth in the Western Conference., ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers (32-19), who also won. Facundo Campazzo, played 22 minutes as a reserve for the Nuggets and scored six points after scoring 2 of 6 shots from the field. The former Real Madrid player stood out with 5 assists, recovered a ball, lost another and committed three personal fouls. Jerami Grant, former Nuggets player, returned to Denver and contributed 29 points as the leader of the Pistons with which he has an average of 22.4 points. While rookie forward Saddiq Bey finished second with 25 points and Frank Jackson reached 11 points that left him as the third Pistons player to finish with double-digit numbers.. However, that was not enough to avoid the defeat that leaves them with a 15-36 record, the worst in the Eastern Conference, and the third in the NBA, only surpassed by Timberwolves and Rockets.

GOLDEN SATATE WARRIORS 122 – 121 MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Crucial victory for the Warriors, who beat a Bucks without Giannis with a comeback included in the fourth quarter. Curry, with 41 points, was again the best. Check the chronicle here.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 133 – 116 PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Paul George scored 36 points and the Clippers went to 47 points in the first quarter, the best mark in franchise history, which helped them win against the Blazers. While Kawhi Leonard was in charge of being the complete player and leader of the Clippers by contributing a double-double of 29 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists by the Clippers, who continued on the road to victory. Last Sunday, the Clipipers had also clearly beaten their neighbors, the decimated Lakers, by 18 points ahead. Once again, the scoring inspiration of their two star players was the key to the triumph of the Clippers, who continue with the loss of Serge Ibaka, who is not recovering from the discomfort he suffers in the lower back. George made 11 of 18 shots, including six 3s, and made all eight of his free throws. He was three points behind his best mark so far this season, which is 39. The Clippers also confirmed that with George as the leading scorer, it is a very difficult team to win. Reggie Jackson, who came out of reserve, added another 23 points that made him the sixth player for the Clippers (34-18), who remain second in the Pacific Division and third in the Western Conference, achieved their second consecutive victory. Norman Powell had 32 points and CJ McCollum scored another 24 points for the Blazers, who saw a four-game road win streak snapped. and lowered their overall mark to 30-20, third in the Northwest Division and sixth in the Western Conference.