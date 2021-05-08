Isaiah Bradley would return to the MCU for big projects

Isaiah Bradley, the former Captain, made such an impact on audiences that he could reappear in future productions. Marvel doesn’t close the door.

In front of the announcement of the fourth film of the Captain America and the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel calls into question the fate of some characters. Among them, Isaiah Bradley, which could go back to MCU.

This would be because, apparently, the studio would be preparing a production focused on a kind of ‘pre-avengers’. The delivery, film or series, would focus on a group of forgotten or ignored heroes of the time of the World wars.

This would be the perfect parallel to the strategy of the DCEU, which will enter the Justice Society of America. This team will appear in Black adam and their participation also appears in the same period of time.

Furthermore, the possibility is increased because Malcolm Spellman, showrunner of the most recent product of ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ and Disney +, he opened the door with some statements.

The director stated for The Hollywood Reporter Yes Kevin Feige (CEO of Marvel Studios) asked him to make a prequel based on the character his answer would be: “of course.”

On the other hand, the origin of the soldier allows creating an audiovisual product with ease. Isaiah served as one of the experimental subjects of the government of the USA to replicate Captain America. However, he was the only survivor with powers. A solo film or television event would allow us to delve further into this matter, as well as the marked resentment it holds.

This feeling is produced by the racial exclusion that he suffered from leaders, who buried his case until Sam wilson he honored him nationally.

Ultimately, this probability would give the franchise the ability to introduce your grandson, Eli bradley (Patriot) and count on him in the future.