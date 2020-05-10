Genes have nurtured Isadora Figueroa’s inheritance, Chayanne’s 19-year-old daughter, who could follow in her father’s footsteps on world stages.

Loaded with the same charisma and charm that radiates the Puerto Rican singer, the young woman has the beauty of her mother, a Miss Venezuela candidate from whom she inherited her best attributes that make her a very sensual girl.

From her Instagram account, Isadora Figueroa has become an influencer who shows the day to day of her daily activities, always with a smile and sending messages full of positivity to her followers.

Dancing ‘Tiempo de Vals’ in her fifteenth birthday by the hand of her handsome father, made her famous by grabbing the attention of the media that knew Chayanne’s youngest daughter.

And recently to this image, the surprise of knowing the hidden talent that he jealously guarded but that he made known through the interpretation of the song ‘Let it be’ (We are the world) of the remembered group The Beatles, was added.

Playing the keyboard, Isadora surprised many by being focused while singing, which sparked many comments from her fans, assuring that it could be the continuation of Chayanne in show business.

A spontaneous young woman and friend of her father Chayanne

Marilisa Maronese’s daughter has earned academic merit by graduating from Miami High School, where she lives with her brother Lorenzo and her parents.

Through the publication of various photographs, the young woman was happy to celebrate her promotion alongside her friends from classes and together with her family, wearing a beautiful ethnic style dress that revealed her curves and styling that made her look very similar to his mother.

Isadora is a daughter who always shows her pride in her parents. From his social networks he talks about his happiness when he has a mother friend and a father whom he trusts.

Although she loves her privacy, Chayanne last year shared with her fans how much she enjoys being a father. And it is that nowadays he shows the affection that his heirs boast for his dedication and the successes that he has achieved in his artistic career.

The Puerto Rican spoke in Hello! Use of your children describing how their relationship is. “The relationship is beautiful. We talk about all kinds of things at home. When we chat I only give them options, they are the ones who make the decisions. ”

When asked if he would support any of his children if he wanted to follow in their footsteps, the star revealed that “if they wish, it will support them. Isadora has always liked what the piano is, the composition. But I have always said it, the decision they make for their future is something that I will respect a lot, ”he said.

And in this forty, the darling of the house brought out her talent, proving that he did inherit the genes of a talented dad who has managed to stay on top of the international show.

We recommend you see:

.