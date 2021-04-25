Isabelle Huppert premieres’ Mama María ‘: “I act on instinct’

Our review of ‘Mama Maria’

Isabelle huppert (Paris, 1953) usually interprets characters that give chills when he works with Haneke (The pianist), Verhoeven (Elle) or did it with Claude Chabrol (The ceremony). That’s why watching her go out to sell hashish to the neighborhood thugs with sunglasses is almost relaxing. “The story stems from the novel The Godmother and is directed by Jean-Paul Salomé (Spies in the Shadow). The author of the book, Hannelore Cayre, was a criminal lawyer before she wrote, which means that the novel is well documented and handles true facts. It seemed like an excellent starting point to show the Paris of today, although what most interested me was to bring to the screen the wonderful portrait of the female protagonist, explains the director “. And that’s where Huppert comes into play, with whom, according to the actress confesses in this interview, she had shared more than one karaoke night. It means that he knew that comic vision that the actress so rarely exhibits. “It’s something that if you think about it in advance, you don’t do it, but when you’re in the moment … you go up to sing because the situation pushes you”says Huppert.

Is it for that very reason that you do so little comedy?

I have done some, but it is true that not many. It is more difficult to find good films of this genre, it requires more skills. There was a golden age in American comedy, but now it’s complicated. Anyway, I don’t think ‘now I’m going to do a comedy and then I’m going to do a drama’. I make movies, and sometimes they have comic moments and others of tragedy. Not even in Mama Maria I have the feeling of having done a comedy because it is not that exclusively. In theater I find more differences than in the cinema.

What caught your attention about this script?

I read the book three years ago and I really liked it, it got rave reviews. I thought it was a great and very funny portrait of this unpredictable woman who may not be easy to empathize with, but she was wonderfully written. In addition, it portrays very well certain social realities of France. It’s a completely imaginary story and quite unlikely, because I don’t think many women did what she did, but there was something very true. I’m interested in that contrast between something fictionalized in a very real context.

Wanda Vision

You had to learn Arabic for this role. What is the challenge for you as an actress?

For me it is a completely new language as a listener and as a speaker. The same year that we filmed, I had also learned some Chinese to film Luz (Flora Lau), but I have already forgotten it. I have to make the characters believable, and that includes speaking a new language in this case. In others, it is about developing a manual skill or playing the piano, as happened for La pianista. The Arabic required significant prior work, and when we got to the shoot there wasn’t much left to do. That also happened to me with Elle (Paul Verhoeven). They are films totally inhabited by the protagonist. It is not a difficulty but an incentive.

Your character is a woman who seems indifferent to the risk she is taking. Is it a defense mechanism against fear?

She is many things without knowing it: she is brave without realizing it, she is unconsciously amoral and anarchic, which I think is very prevalent in today’s world. When we talk about fiction we always try to find explanations for the behavior of the characters, while in real life most people act by intuition, without really knowing who they are. We don’t stop to look for a definition of ourselves, and that’s what happens to her. It is defined by how you deal with events, not by who you were before.

Does the same thing happen to you?

A lot of. I’m the kind of person who acts on instinct, and I never say to myself ‘I’m going to be a politician’ or ‘I’m going to be brave’. I have never done anything with the conscience of being brave, it has been afterwards that on some occasion I have realized that it was. Often the moment I finish a movie I go through it all in my head and realize that I have done things I never would have imagined. There are times when I have thought: ‘this never again’.

This article appears published in the issue of PHOTOGRAMS for April 2021.

PHOTOGRAMS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io