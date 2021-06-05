Isabela Merced shines twice in singing and acting

Isabela Merced is a force of nature to be reckoned with. At just 19 years old, he has managed to find a balance between his successful acting career and music, achieving things that not many can achieve. Growing up in Ohio, of Peruvian and American descent, Merced’s culture plays an important role not only in her daily life but also in her music career. Merced already has several hit songs such as My Only One (No Hay Nobody Else) with Sebastián Yatra, which garnered almost 50 million views on Spotify and his debut single Papi accumulated 5 million streams on the same platform. Billboard even named Merced as one of the 15 best new Peruvian artists to listen to in 2020.

In regards to her performance, Merced gained recognition as the protagonist of Nickelodeon’s 100 Things To Do Before High School, she played Dora in the film Dora and the Lost City Of Gold, and as if that were not enough, the talented Peruvian stars this summer’s Dreamworks animated film Spirit Untamed alongside Julianne Moore Y Jake gyllenhaal.

HI! USES He had the opportunity to chat exclusively with Isabel about her new film, her greatest acting inspiration and how she has managed to find success in her professional career at such a young age.

“I’m already in the process of achieving one of my goals, which is to produce a movie that I’m also going to star in, so I’m happy. That’s something I wanted to do and I didn’t even think it was possible to do it so early in my career ”–Merced–

How was the experience of working on ‘Spirit Untamed’?

It just happened naturally. It’s been more than two years since I met the crew, the director, and the producer. They are all women in the group; So when I walked in and saw that I thought, “It’s crazy!” I’ve never worked with so many women, there aren’t really many female work teams behind a movie in Hollywood, it’s not something that usually happens, so I was very excited from the beginning. They showed me the pictures on a blackboard and on the televisions, the pictures were everywhere. So, watching the whole process from zero to 100 until the end of the movie, I was very excited. The casting is incredible and, I had worked with Eiza González before, she is an incredible person. She plays my mom and she is beautiful. Everything fell into place perfectly, especially during the pandemic and being able to record from home.