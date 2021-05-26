Isabela Camil finished Luis Miguel Why did he cut the Sun? | Instagram

The real reasons arise why the relationship of the singer Luis Miguel would not have a happy ending, this after apparently, Isabela Camil decided to cut him off definitively, what would be the reason?

It was Lucia Miranda herself, the one who was the wife of the deceased manager of Luis Miguel, who would advise Isabela Camil, the then young girlfriend of the so-called “Sun of Mexico“, revealed the same in the middle of an interview.

The widow of the former manager, the Argentine, Hugo López, says that “she (Isabela) had a very bad time since at that time, Luis Miguel was very young, he was 18 or 19 years old, all the girls were after him, so that one day after meeting her in Los Angeles without knowing what to do with her relationship, she advised her “:

Let him rest for five, ten years because they are both very young, do your thing, maybe study ‘, because she wanted to travel and study,’ and then look for him ‘,

Isabela Camil, whom Camila Sodi would play in Luis Miguel: La Serie underwent the interpretation of “Erika”: Isabela, who is really called, Erika Ellice Sotres Starr.

But then those years passed and it didn’t happen, but I think it was one of Luis Miguel’s great loves ”, Lucía Miranda told Ventaneando.

It may interest you. Aracely Arámbula called Luis Miguel “cockroach”. Hurt?

It is precisely the character that refers to the current actress, Jaime Camil’s half-sister and Sergio Mayer’s wife, one of those who mostly makes an appearance in a large part of the 1st and 2nd season of the “Mexico star” series, due to to the great importance that their relationship had during those years.

The sentimental relationship between Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri and Isabela Camil was torrid and intermittent during the first most significant years of the career of the interpreter of “Hasta que me Forget”, according to the fictional plot.

In the middle of the scenes, the fiction shows that the supposed character of Isabela, “Erika” moves away from Gallego Basteri on several occasions, after some situation and / or moment detonates at some point and ends up driving them away, which happened definitely.

Each one made his life, Erika stayed studying in Los Angeles, she was a divine girl, he commented.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

He also shared that the relationship between Luis Miguel and Isabela’s parents was excellent, “they loved him very much” if Jaime Cámil Garza whom “Micky” calls uncle in the series, “when he had to talk hard to him, he did it” they always loved him very much. and I think they still do.

In the same way, the woman of Argentine origin was questioned about the rumors that indicate that after the departure of her husband, her relationship between her and the singer broke down, which she totally denied and even showed some photographs of the moments she lived together to “LuisMi” after this unfortunate moment.

No, no, no, I saw him many times afterwards because I was with him, at his house in Acapulco and apart, every time he does a show if this is going to be in one of the countries where it will be, I am one of the guests who are always in the front row, he clarified.

I am always in the front row, I always receive my white rose, the girls behind want to kill me, but then I go with my white rose, he always gives me the best place.

It may interest you. Why didn’t Luis Miguel sing Canelo Álvarez at his wedding?

The manager’s widow reveals that she loves him very much and also feels that the love between them is reciprocal.

Lucía Miranda reveals that in total she has 7 roses that she keeps from the presentations she has attended with Gallego Basteri.

I have them all in a book, we have traveled together by plane, we have lived together, we have shared a lot, he reiterated about his relationship with the star.

On the other hand, she was also questioned about the reasons for the break with Alejandro Asensi (Mauricio Ambrosi) in the series, who had a romantic relationship with her daughter, Michelle Salas.

It may interest you They are finally getting married! Christian Nodal and gives Belinda a ring

Lucía Miranda explained that precisely, as the fiction portrays, the relationship between them was fractured after his “best friend” and his daughter had an affair