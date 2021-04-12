Isabel Sola, virologist at the CSIC: “Our vaccine will already incorporate the changes present in the virus variants”

Sola, co-director of the Enjuanes laboratory, explains that arriving later gives them “the advantage of being able to incorporate the variants into the vaccine”

“We have been preparing the transition for a few years,” the virologist tells us, “so that her retirement does not affect the operation of the laboratory.” The relief was going to take place earlier, but when SARS-CoV-2 arrived, “Luis was compromised to continue in this.” Since then, Sola, Enjuanes and her entire CNB team are working hard to develop what will be one of the most effective and powerful vaccines against covid. It will still take time, but arriving later also has its advantages, such as come out better prepared against the variants of the virus that are appearing. About his vaccine, and what is happening with the others, we talk in this interview with the Navarrese scientist.

Answer: In science we always move within uncertainty. The deadlines are always estimates. We continue to think that by the end of this year we can have a proof of concept in animal models, and be already advanced in clinical trials with humans. That is what we hope for. From there, that part of human trials, although we are present, we do not do it directly. We will be a bit of a spectator.

Q: When the vaccine comes, then, we may have left the pandemic behind …

A: Now we can say that the most dramatic part has already been overcome, that we are living another dimension, because there are already vaccines. That’s true. But it is also true that this is a pandemic, and that we are in a privileged environment, which is Europe and the West, where vaccines are being administered. But vaccination has to be something worldwide, because as long as there are viruses circulating and there are people who do not produce immunity, the virus will continue to be there. You have to think on a global scale.

P: Your vaccine generates a lot of expectation, among other things, because it will be able to prevent the transmission of the virus. Those of now, it is still not entirely clear that they avoid contagion.

A: Yes, it is being seen that they reduce the transmission, but not one hundred percent. They do not avoid it. With ours, in principle it is going to be avoided. This depends on whether or not there is sterilizing immunity, on the immune response produced by the vaccine. Our vaccine produces antibodies and T lymphocytes, but it also has something like a delegation, which is what produces the immune response in mucous membranes: at the entrance door of pathogens. IgAs are activated, which are specialized in working at the very door of entry, so that the virus cannot even enter and cannot replicate.

Intramuscular administration, which is that of current vaccines, is not the best route for mucosal immunization. Therefore, we are working with intranasal administration. In animals we have already seen that it is sterilizing, with other vaccines. As soon as it wants to enter, the virus is there in defense and does not enter. With this vaccine we are going to explore both routes, but the ideal is the intranasal one. What happens is that we cannot ignore the other, because intramuscular is the route preferred by regulatory agencies.

Q: Your vaccine will come out later, but will it come out prepared to deal with the variants of the virus that have appeared in recent months? Those of now were not, and are having to adapt.

A: Yes, we are already finishing building ours, adapted to these variants. We do engineering, to have the sequence that we want, and now we are introducing the changes that incorporate the variants that are in the British, the South African and the Brazilian. In the same sequence, you incorporate those variants. In seven months we hope that the situation has not changed much … But since we are a little behind, this would be the advantage, to be able to incorporate the variants in the vaccine.

Q: How about everything that is happening with the AstraZeneca vaccine?

A: It is a situation of considerable uncertainty and confusion. This vaccine has been shrouded in confusion since the first clinical trials that were made public. From those trials comes what was limited to the population under 55 years of age. But because there were not a relevant number of seniors in the trials, nothing more. It is that when a vaccine is authorized, it is done with the information that is available in clinical trials, which is very limited. But in phase 4, which we are in now, is when you see these very rare, very rare side effects. And now, after the EMA report, the link with the vaccine seems to be strengthened. They are very rare cases, but the truth is that they are there.

The risk of death from coronavirus is greater than the risk of these adverse effects, so it makes sense to continue administering it. But the main problem that I see, today, is that it would be necessary to know much better the number of cases and if they accumulate in a certain type of population. And that has not been sufficiently explained. In the United Kingdom, for example, which is where this vaccine has been administered the most, until a couple of weeks ago we have not known data on their cases.

I think it is very important to have all the data and to be able to do this mathematical operation to really see the risk-benefit balance. Above all, because there are other vaccines available. The risk-benefit calculation must be done well.

Q: But the EMA, precisely, is very insistent that the benefit far outweighs the risks.

A: I see two ideal things: that the numbers are as close to reality as possible, and being able to see if it is associated with a certain population profile. That it can be said if it is contraindicated in people with such or such a background, for example, because that way we could protect them and make the final decision.

There is one positive thing in all this, at least: the analysis that is being done in Germany. It seems that what happened is very reminiscent of HIT, and that intravenous immunoglobulins may be the treatment.

A: Yes. Faced with a person who comes to you with these symptoms, it should be taken into account, knowing that a procedure to follow could be that. What they propose seems reasonable, considering what they have published and the experience they have on this subject, which is very broad.

Q: And do you understand the suspicion that some people may have with this vaccine? Would you wear it?

A: Well, look, they just summoned me for Monday. I’m going to get vaccinated on Monday, and I don’t know which one they are going to give me. Until now, I was within the age group in which AstraZeneca played, and I was thinking about being a woman, under 60 years old … well … I understand the suspicion that anyone can have. I had no intention of denying myself, of saying that I distrust and that I do not love her. But I wanted to have the numbers that would tell me about the specific risk, I would have liked to have them if they put it on me. There is no zero risk, but you have to know what risk you are facing. We do not have that data, and that is what I missed, as a scientist and as a person.

P: Now, by age, it is no longer going to be your turn …

A: At first it seems that it does not touch me, but I still think that this is information that we must have. And it is the responsibility of the health authorities. It is the EMA that would have to give that information, make that calculation. In science we move by evidence, and in this case the numbers give it to us. It is normal that people want to know what they are facing and can accept it, assume it, but informed. It is normal to want to have evidence to be able to make decisions with some confidence.

A: The return to normality will be a gradual process, which will depend a lot on the production capacity of the vaccines. Companies have already increased their production levels and that is good news. And in addition, new vaccines will arrive. The government’s estimate is reasonable. But beware: does 70% of the vaccinated population assume herd immunity?

It is an estimate that is made taking into account the R0 of the virus and assuming that the vaccine protects 100%, but if it does not provide that level of protection or is not sterilizing, then something else will be needed. I do not think it is prudent that when you have, on paper, 70% vaccinated, you say “bye mask, bye bye distance.” Because these vaccines do not completely protect against transmission of the virus. I think you have to see from day to day, how the incidence is going as immunization progresses. Abandon measures that we know are effective? Well, we will have to see it epidemiologically.

A: Of course, that is why vaccinated people are still being asked to be careful and continue taking action. And furthermore, as long as there are viruses circulating in the world, we cannot lower our guard. There can always be imported cases, vigilance must be maintained. Maybe we will not be able to forget about the coronavirus so quickly, until we have immunity throughout the world, because this is a pandemic.

Everything that is to come will be better, but it will not be a thing from today to tomorrow. Nor is it convenient to give dates. You have to see the evolution. It is science and it is uncertainty. We have to see how immunity evolves in the population. In 2022 I think the incidence of the virus will have dropped a lot, but look what happened in China. There, life has become quite normalized, but they are having imported cases that give rise to outbreaks, although now more controlled.

Q: Have you ever talked about a universal vaccine for all coronaviruses. What do we know about this? Is it a real project or just an idea?

A: It is an ideal. It is not a project that is very advanced. Yes it is for the flu, on the other hand. And the idea is the same: look for what all coronaviruses have in common and make a vaccine against that common element, so that our body is prepared against this coronavirus and those to come.

Right now, on a small scale, something similar is already being done. You can start thinking about how we would do to protect ourselves against these variants and all those that appear. Work is being done on a small scale on a universal vaccine that can work against the already known variants. But prepare for the pandemic of the future? The universal coronavirus vaccine? That is still premature, it is an ideal.

A: Yes, it is another dimension. The journey that a vaccine takes begins on a small scale, where everything is done preclinical, and then you have to move on to big pharma. But in the vast majority of vaccines that are on the market, it has happened the other way around, they have come from the big pharmaceutical companies. Pfizer’s alliance, for example, with BioNtech, started from minute zero at the initiative of Pfizer. In our case, we have started from the small scale of a laboratory, from the other extreme.

We started from the idea of ​​a small laboratory, but with a lot of experience in this: 35 years. We have had enough funding to do something we are strong at. But the jump to that large scale is the one that is no longer within our reach. You have to find a company that produces a vaccine like this, and that sees financial interest in it, of course. Is not easy. But we are already in the process, it seems that things are going well.

Q: You will take the witness from Enjuanes, in the laboratory, when all this is finished. She is one of the few women in charge of leading scientific projects in Spain. Or, rather, one of the few that enjoy visibility. How do you see the situation of women in science in Spain?

A: To date, in the CSIC, the figures indicate that there are more or less 50% of men and women, but it is true that when the research career advances, the proportion of women drops dramatically. I want to think that it is the result of a history in which women have not wanted, or have not had the opportunity, to continue towards those positions of more responsibility. And that must be changing.

There must be a social change in which there are no impediments, rather the opposite. That on a small scale, a woman does not have to choose between family and career, that she can do both because family responsibility is shared. It will be a matter of time too, there has to be a generational change. I am confident that the visibility will be greater in time.