Until getting a vaccine to fight the coronavirus, a task in which it is focused on theNational Biotechnology Center of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CNB-CSIC)The main advice of the virologist Isabel Sola to avoid contagion is to wash your hands very well as many times as necessary. He is currently awaiting ministerial permits to prototype this virus, which can become a common disease during winters.

This Navarrese scientist who runs the most important coronavirus laboratory in Spain calls for calm, suggests fleeing from thehoaxes about the covid-19 circulating on social networksand it looks with caution to Africa, where despite having only two declared cases, the epidemic can wreak havoc silenced by very poor health services.

-How are the investigations in which you participate together with German, American and Chinese scientists to find a vaccine against the coronavirus?

-We want to rebuild the virus and we are waiting for the permissions of theEcological Transition Ministryto be able to manipulate it, because it is dangerous for humans.

-So, when will we have the vaccine?

-Once the vaccine prototype has been created in the laboratory, we will have to test it on animals to confirm its efficacy and finally we will begin theclinical trialsin humans. It will take several months to arrive.

-Was the coronavirus part of nature before we humans had it or is it a mutation of another existing microorganism?

-Coronaviruses are found in nature in natural reservoirs, and the most common is that ofbats. From here they can be transmitted to other animals or directly to man.

– What has happened in this case?

-There must be an intermediate animal that we have not identified and that has passed it to the human. The hypothesis that there isjumped straight from the bat is unlikelybecause now they are hibernating.

-Once the virus is already in Spain, what general recommendations do you give to the population?

-Wash your hands very well because it is a virus thatairborne. When we cough, sneeze or talk, tiny particles of saliva are released in which it can travel a few meters and reach our body.

– What worries you the most: the coronavirus or the virus of fear?

-The coronavirus is real and that is why we are looking for a vaccine. Thefear virus is something free that circulates uncontrollablyand that it must be vaccinated with truthful information, fleeing the hoaxes.

-Is it time to go to the pharmacy in search of a mask?

-It is not necessary and also not all are effective against a biological risk like this. It should be used in special situations and alwaysperfectly covering the nose and mouth, which are the routes through which the virus enters the body.

Isabel Sola, standing, looks at a microscope in a CNB-CSIC laboratory.

-Why is the virus more lethal in China than outside that country?

-The mortality rate depends on the infected population and the sanitary conditions to avoid or not death. At80% of infected, the virus has mild symptoms, in the remaining 20% ​​they can be more severe and can be fatal in a percentage of 2%.

-How long can this epidemic spread?

-If containment measures are effectiveisolation will be achieved as was done with SARS in 2002. It started in China in November and the last cases occurred in April 2003.

-Flu A is already in the normal flu catalog. Will the coronavirus become part of our regular microfauna during winters?

-It could be a seasonal virus that appears in winter and disappears in spring.

-What real risk is there that it will mutate during this pandemic and become a more dangerous version?

-Little bit. The virusthey can mutate and are more deadlyat first, but then what they want is to survive and multiply. If he kills the entire population, he dies.

-Almost all the new flu that become an epidemic (Avian, H1N1, Flu A) come from Asia €

-In Asia, this leap to the human species seems to occur inrisk markets, with live animals and without sanitary control.

-With the large number of Chinese working on industrial projects in Africa, why are only two cases of contagion known?

-China has appliedvery strict containment measuresto prevent people from leaving there. It may also be that surveillance systems fail in these African countries.

Is that why there are hardly any references to coronaviruses in African countries?

-When the WHO declared the global emergency, it did so thinking ofleast developed countriesthan ours. The possibility of it spreading across Africa worries everyone.

-What should we learn from this pandemic?

-That viruses are part of nature. Since we know this risk, we must have theopen mind to analyze if we have a cold or a virus of this typeand in that case, isolate yourself and call the doctor.

