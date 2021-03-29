Isabel Rábago explodes at a hint from Diego Arrabal: “Take it away, you’re very dirty”

The documentary on the life of Rocío Carrasco continues to generate debate, with diverse opinions in favor and against Rocío Jurado’s daughter. This Sunday, the journalist Isabel Rábago has starred on the set of Viva la vida in a hard confrontation with the photographer Diego Arrabal As a result of this docuseries, which is entitled Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive.

In full debate among the program’s collaborators, Isabel Rábago commented that she believe equally in the version of Rocío Carrasco as well as in the presumption of innocence of Antonio David Flores.

It was then that Arrabal gave him a hint: “And what? you say the same here (referring to the set) that behind? “, he asked. The journalist then got up from her chair, visibly angry, and faced the photographer.

“This does not, deny right now what you just said. What do I say behind the camera against Antonio David? I get like that because what you just said is very serious. That you withdraw it right now, “Rábago has demanded. In this sense, the journalist has insisted that she defends the presumption of innocence of Antonio David on and off the set.

The tension on set reached a point where the presenter, Emma garcia, had to intervene. “The program management is telling me that in the meetings you do (off camera) the same thing is said,” García mediated, who asked Arrabal that “do not hesitate with that topic”.

The request was not answered by the collaborator, who did not want to retract from what was previously said. “Why do you ask that question here when you know it?” Rábago insisted. “You are very dirty, Suburb. With that topic, no, I’m sorry, it’s a very ugly topic, “the contributor has settled.