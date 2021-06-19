Isabel Pea, Rafael Cobos, Alberto Marini, Isa Campo and Fran Arajo will take charge of ‘El gran apagn’

A solar storm causes an energy blackout with unimaginable consequences for a society as interconnected and dependent on technology as ours. The struggle to maintain order and adaptation to the new reality define each of the stories that make up the series.

Movistar + brings together a team of highly prestigious scriptwriters to turn their creative views into a series that connects the same dramatic event through six self-concluding episodes. A series produced by Buenda Estudios currently in the writing phase and that will be shot in autumn 2021 with a view to its premiere in 2022.

Isabel Pea, Rafael Cobos, Alberto Marini, Isa Campo and Fran Arajo are the authors of the scripts, under the executive production of Arajo, that will relate the consequences of a solar storm with catastrophic effects on the planet’s technology. It is a series inspired by ‘The great blackout’, the original podcast from Podium Podcast (PRISA Audio) that has already accumulated more than 6.5 million downloads and has become a phenomenon of the genre in Spain.

The cast of creators adds the most prestigious awards in Spanish audiovisuals. Five creative looks with their own voice:

– Isabel Pea is Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s regular creative partner, having won a Goya award for best script for ‘El Reino’ or a Seventh for best series for the original production of Movistar + ‘Antidisturbios’.

– Rafael Cobos is Alberto Rodrguez’s regular creative partner, having won two Goya Awards for best screenplay (original and adapted) for ‘La isla minima’ and ‘El hombre de las a thousand faces’. He is also the creator and scriptwriter of ‘La plague’, the acclaimed original production of Movistar + in whose second season he also served as showrunner.

– Alberto Marini is the author of the scripts for films such as ‘While you sleep’, ‘Extinction’, ‘The unknown’, ‘Your son’ or ‘Feedback’, as well as the creator and scriptwriter of ‘The unit’, an original series by Movistar + whose second season is currently in production.

– Isa Campo is Isaki Lacuesta’s regular creative partner, having signed the scripts for ‘The Double Steps’, ‘The Next Skin’ (which she also co-directed) or ‘Between Two Waters’. He has pending the premieres of the films’ Maixabel ‘(by Icar Bollan) and’ Un ao, una noche ‘(by Lacuesta), as well as the non-fiction series by Movistar +’ Bajo listeners. The accused’.

– Fran Arajo: Screenwriter and producer who has collaborated with Movistar + in most of the company’s original productions, such as’ La zona ‘,’ Flix ‘,’ Matar al padre ‘,’ La peste ‘,’ El da de maana ‘,’ Madrid Burns ‘,’ Giants ‘,’ On death row ‘,’ Just before Christ ‘,’ The invisible line ‘,’ Skam Espaa ‘,’ Riot control ‘,’ The unit ‘,’ Tell me who I am ‘,’ Iron ‘or’ Freedom ‘.

‘The great blackout’, the podcast created by Jos A. Prez Ledo, serves as inspiration for the new original Movistar + series that will explore the consequences of the solar storm that unleashes global chaos. This will be the starting point of the six self-concluding episodes, with newly created plots and characters that will discover a complex, intense, dramatic and also hopeful universe.

Science fiction and mystery will coexist in this world inhabited by human beings who, far from being heroes, are ordinary people who try to adapt and survive.

