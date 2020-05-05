Isabel Pantoja She is going through a terrible personal moment because of the confinement and delay of her professional projects. “data-reactid =” 24 “> Tonadillera Isabel Pantoja is going through a terrible personal moment because of the confinement and delay of her professional projects.

We all know that if in Spain there is a media clan that is familiar, that is the Pantoja clan. Despite the continuous public fights between Chabelita, Kiko Rivera and her mother, Isabel Pantoja, she has always shown that she is a very madrassa.

Isabel Pantoja has already been confined for two months without seeing her family and without receiving the hug she so badly needs and now that the de-escalation begins, I hope that Isabel’s mood begins to rise because, at least publicly and in networks, she remains practically silent. since the Alarm State broke out.

The tonadillera is in Cantora locked up with her inseparable mother, Doña Ana, who at almost 90 years of age requires constant attention and is also accompanied by Agustín, the artist’s brother. However, the great absences of her children and her niece do not allow her to live in peace.

This quarantine Isabel has not offered a direct, nor a virtual concert, nor has she used her fans to ask her questions like so many artists have done, she is sunk and only thinks of hugging her people.

The Pantoja clan embraces excitedly in Survivors. (Photo by Europa Press Entertainment / Europa Press via .)

‘Idol Kids’ has been postponed by Mediaset so to see Pantoja as a jury we will have to wait for the network to decide to put the talent show on the grill.

All these truncated projects for now and the loneliness that he must feel in his enormous farm being away from his children have caused great pain in Isabel Pantoja and in many other families separated by the covid-19.

For her and for all, I hope all this happens soon and with the new normality the hugs, family reunions that we long for will return.

