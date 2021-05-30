Isabel Pantoja faces a person from the public and Risto stops her feet: “You have to respect”

After a hiatus in its broadcast last week, Top Star has returned to the Telecinco grill on Saturday night. The last program has lived a tense moment as a result of the performance of a contestant, which caused a discussion between Isabel Pantoja and a woman in the audience and that was considered settled when Risto Mejide intervened to position himself in the conflict.

The Madrilenian Encarni Salazar was one of the participants of the night, who impressed the jury with the song Como el agua, by Camarón. The singer Isabel Pantoja was the first to bid for her and the one who was most fascinated by her “flamenco voice”.

After the assessment of the other two mentors, Risto Mejide and Danna Paola, the presenter Jesús Vázquez caught Pantoja looking at the audience and when asked, the tonadillera has stressed that she did like the performance.

It was then that tension arose between the mentor and a woman in the audience, who said the following: “I’m not flamenco, but I’ve been to flamenco concerts and the grip on my throat has made me cry, Not you, I have missed it, it has not given me goose bumps like when I hear Camarón or Chiquetete “.

Upon hearing the criticism of the person from the public, Isabel Pantoja jumped up and interrupted him. “Look, you’re going to forgive me, now I’m going to speak that I understand more than you. This lady is the first time that she gets on stage and you’re comparing her to stars like Camarón and my cousin ChiqueteteI defend Encarni because he has never been on stage, they cannot be compared. Coherent, you have to be consistent, “he reproached him.

Finally, it has been Risto Mejide who has mediated in the conflict between the two shortly after and has made his position clear. “You have to respect the opinion of people with a career like Isabel Pantoja, but also that of people from the public“, has settled.