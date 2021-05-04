Isabel Madow’s strappy outfit wows fans on video!

Isabel Madow’s strappy outfit captivates fans on video! | Instagram

Being a television celebrity in both Mexico and Spain the model, singer and actress Isabel Madow knows perfectly the tastes of her admirers and manages to get the most out of it, long ago she decided to pamper them with a couple of strips that little by little she was using on her figure.

Isabel madow She manages to draw attention to any place she attends, her beauty is immediately identified, especially by her height worthy of a catwalk model because she measures 1.75, anyone with this height and her beauty steals the eyes in a tremendous way.

The actress and singer became known in the program “Morning person“next to Víctor Trujillo with his character as Brozo the Clown, she played the character of a coquettish and quiet secretary, throughout the program her voice was never known, it was not until later.

His popularity came immediately because viewers not only woke up early to enjoy the occurrences of the journalist and host with his character, but also to delight the pupils with tremendous beauty of the pretty secretary, who constantly wore tiny and especially revealing outfits.

Since then the name of Isabel has been related to the bold, flirtatious and blonde beauty, since 2013 she shared her first publication on her official Instagram account and since then she has been giving us endless content that fills with joy to her followers seeing her show off her huge charms and delicate curves.

The video he shared on March 19 appears showing her figure while she is wearing black lingerie, with some thin strips that could be more like threads that hold the garment below, although it seems that Madow is dancing because of the mini movement she makes with her legs the video has no sound.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

The face of the blonde model cannot be perfectly distinguished because her hair covers a large part of it and also because the camera is in a position that limits it even more, obviously for her fans it was not so necessary will show his face by showing his exquisite figure.

While he moves his body a little we can see that in addition to the two clothes he is wearing, along his body it seems that he has some strips glued, which could be pieces of adhesive tape because when paying attention to the video you can see the plastic when give a little light.

Besides that Isabel madow She takes a small strip and carefully sticks it onto one of her charms with extreme caution.

In the description, he asks his fans if they like the look he is doing for them, he also asks them to comment on the video to read their comments, he surely entertains himself doing this and maybe he answers some messages.

Several television personalities have written in the comment box such as Diego Di Marco, who put several red hearts on it, as a sign that he fell in love when he saw it, as well as other friends and obviously his admirers.

With 806 comments from her followers, the beautiful model and actress left her followers more than delighted, especially because she has more than 159 views, it would not be a surprise if more than one of them have seen her publication on more than one occasion.