Isabel Madow takes off her clothes and shows how God brought her into the World! (PHOTO)

The beautiful Mexican model and actress, Isabel Madow, published a photograph just out of the shower and before putting on some clothes, so she surprised locals and strangers, revealing her bare skin.

In social networks, the influencer who has more than 700,000 followers, published a black and white photo in which she shows how God brought her to the World.

“What do you do? Tell me I always read them !!! I leave you this little gift. Do you want to see it in color? # Black & white #me #justme #celeb #celebrity have a nice day Muack”. Wrote.

The controversial influencer received more than 100,000 likes, being one of her most liked publications on social networks.

