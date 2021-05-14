Isabel Madow leaves nothing to the imagination with ‘spicy’ photography

Isabel Madow, the beautiful Mexican actress, model and singer, once again stole the spotlight through social networks, showing off her worked torso and curves that left her followers with their mouths open.

Through your official account Twitter, Isabel Madow shared two photographs where she appears in both with her abdomen uncovered but with a kind of sheet covering the top, while in the other only with her hands.

Also read: Karime Pindter ‘uncovers’ in Acapulco Shore and shows off her attributes

In addition, in both you can see that she is wearing a dark-colored bikini, marking her legs that were also highly praised by her fans on Twitter who surrendered to how well she takes care of her body.

“Nice day, I send you lots of kisses. Muack #me #justme #celeb #celebrity ”, Isabel Madow posted along with the photos.

This publication already has more than 1000 likes, 73 responses to the publication and with many expressions of affection on the part of its fans who surrendered to the Mexican actress.

In recent years, Isabel Madow has stayed a bit away from the world of television and entertainment, although where she is quite active is through her social networks.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content