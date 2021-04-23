Isabel Madow gets ‘flirty’ and shows off her figure with a daring body

Although its prominence on the small screen has diminished, in social networks it begins to rise like foam, we are talking about Isabel madow, Mexican model and actress, who stood out in the ‘El Mañanero’ program and for several soap operas.

His photos and videos have received great support from his followers who have not abandoned during all this time. Madow recently uploaded a clip showing her figure in a black bodysuit.

The clip is about to reach 20 thousand likes and has more than 200 comments. His more than 700 thousand followers do not stop mentioning that he looks better than ever, since he has been preserved at 47 years old.

Isabel Madow has managed to stay in great shape thanks to exercise and it is not for less, since a few days ago she released an abdominal challenge on social networks to her followers.