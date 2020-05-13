“data-reactid =” 25 “>” Once normality returns, there will be much more interaction between all members of the crown. His Majesty has given clear instructions so that, after a very turbulent year [en relación a la inesperada partida de los duques de Sussex], the family represents better than ever the family and national unity. Returning to the essence of the monarchy, to its institutional role, is essential, “an informant explained to The Sun newspaper.

“The queen will not do anything that goes against the recommendations addressed to people of her age, and she continues to fully trust the advice of her experts. Those activities that she will be able to carry out, and those that she will not, are already being debated from next October, “said the same confidant.