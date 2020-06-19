Isabel II appreciates the role of the chambers of commerce during the pandemic. . / File

London, Jun 19 . .- Queen Elizabeth II thanked the role of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) in « defending trade and rebuilding communities » during the pandemic generated by COVID-19, which has forced many businesses to redouble their activity and others to temporarily halt it.

In a message sent to the BCC this Friday, the sovereign has shown her « great pride » in the contribution that business organizations have made in recent months, after this week non-essential goods stores opened in England, as part of the de-escalation process initiated by the British Government.

« As many organizations across the country are reopening, I send my best wishes and support to the business communities of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world, » said the monarch, who also runs the patronage of the BCC.

« In a time of great difficulty for many, it is moving to see the civic response and generosity of so many companies, small and large, to the challenges posed, whether to support the health sector or vulnerable communities, » he added.

Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith, president of the BCC, thanked Elizabeth II for the words and said they were a « great moral boost » for business communities that have been affected by the pandemic.

« We appreciate that Her Majesty has recognized the crucial role that chambers of commerce play in supporting businesses and communities during the pandemic as we restart, rebuild and revive the economy, » he said.

As part of the plan to revive the post-halt economy forced by the spread of the virus, England’s non-essential goods businesses opened their ports on Monday, a week after they did so in Northern Ireland, while in Wales They will reopen on Monday and in Scotland they will reopen in two weeks.

The hospitality sector in England must wait at least until July 4 to resume its activity.

Isabel II, 94, reappeared last Saturday in public, for the first time since confinement was decreed on March 23, on the occasion of her official birthday celebration at Windsor Castle, where the period of isolation has passed. .

In recent months, the head of state made two important speeches to the country to show her support for the population on the occasion of the spread of the coronavirus, and to remember the 75th anniversary of Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany at the end of the Second World War.