Isabel II and the (few) records she still has to break

Behind her back she already has several world records … but not all of the ones that she could still achieve for her status as queen. Elizabeth II, although now she has become a widow and has to endure tremendous sadness after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, faces her recently turned 95 years – this past Wednesday, April 21 – perhaps with the small encouragement that can give you being closer and closer to breaking the Guinness lists, since, Since the death of King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia in 2015, she is the longest living queen.

We start with the one that has not yet reached. For this, it is necessary to know that on February 6, it was 69 years since his accession to the throne (in 1952), although it was not crowned until June 2 of the following year. Still, however, Lilibeth (the affectionate nickname with which his closest people call him) would have a few more years to hold the longest reign title in history, and this is important, of which there is exact evidence, since, for example, the Emperor Kōan of Japan, according to tradition, lasted in power for 101 years (from 392 to 291 BC).

She has long since ousted her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, as the longest-serving person on the British throne, as she is He was “only” in power for a little over 63 years, from 1837 to 1901. And now only three sovereigns remain ahead of her to reach the top of the longest reigns.

In 2020, Queen Elizabeth II surpassed Pakal the Great, a Mayan ruler of Palenque (one of the three most important towns of this ancient culture, along with Chichén Itzá and Tikal,) who was in power for 68 years and 33 days, from July 615 to August 683.

In this way, she was placed in the fourth place in the table, although now she still has, in third place, Juan II of Liechtenstein, who held the position for 70 years and 91 days, and, in second position, with 70 years and 126 days, to King Bhumibol of Thailand, better known as Rama IX. Both died at the age of 88 (Juan II in 1929 and Bhumibol in 2016) he would already overcome both in the spring of 2022.

If so, he would only have a legend of the monarchy ahead of him. Someone who ascended the throne when he was just 5 years old, on May 14, 1643, and remained at 72 years and 110 days, until his death at Versailles from gangrene on September 1, 1715. None other than Louis XIV of France, better known as the Sun King.

Therefore, to be the longest-lived monarch in history it should survive (and not abdicate, of course) until the summer of 2024. However, even if this did not happen, Elizabeth II would still hold a large number of Guinness records that will hardly be surpassed in the near future by, for example, her son and heir, Prince Charles.

The Queen’s Records

Since the current borders were formed (not counting those empires where the sun never set), the Head of State of a greater number of countries simultaneously has been Elizabeth II, which was from 16 nations at once, all of them members of the Commonwealth as they can be, apart from the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, Belize, Barbados or The Bahamas.

Because she has been the queen of around 140 million people, her face has also been seen by all of them every day. Because its image is the most reproduced in coins and bills in the world, appearing in one form or another in the official money of up to 35 countries, thus surpassing both his grandfather, George V, who appeared in 19 nations, and his great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, whose face occupied the portfolios of 21 states.

And since we are dealing with the chrematistic function, a position that she lost: that of the richest queen in the world. What’s more, and despite its more than 300 million pounds sterling between heritage, jewelery and works of art, Right now on the scale it has been well below the petrodollars of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Morocco or Saudi Arabia, although the first two positions on the list are occupied by the Sultan of Brunei and Rama X, King of Thailand.